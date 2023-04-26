Historic tourist attraction pushing for pedestrian safety with proposal

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In the name of pedestrian protection, the operations of a Downtown Fort Myers tourist attraction said they want a new speed bump to be built.

The Edison and Ford Winter Estate Museum leaders are hoping the city leaders will approve putting a speed bump near a pedestrian walkway.

Next to the walkway is a traffic light but one of the workers at the museum said he notices it seems to be more of a suggestion for drivers.

That's why the museum is pushing for the speed bump.

“Anything to get the people’s attention, because a lot of them are texting. They are looking at their phones when they are driving, it’s a bad deal,” said Danny Reed.

Last year, a study from a Washington D.C. non-profit called Smart Growth America ranked Fort Myers 23rd out of 100 for most dangerous cities for pedestrians.

“We hear brakes and crashes on a regular basis," said Karen Maxwell. “I think it’s great, I’m sorry for the commuters— I’m a commuter too. Anything that impedes our commute is tough, but the pedestrians do come first.”

This will have to be approved by the City of Fort Myers. According to the spokeswoman with the city, a traffic study has been slated.

Thursday the Historic Prevention Commission will hear the proposal.