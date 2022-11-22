Hillsborough County delivers the love to Lee by way of food drive

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A concerted effort to help Lee County residents still impacted by Hurricane Ian have something to be thankful for took place Monday.

A truck of food donated by the people of Hillsborough County was delivered and distributed at Cape Christian Church.

"Operation Hope," as the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office called it, was held at all county fire rescue stations and law enforcement districts. Coordination was assisted by the governor's office, with on-site help provided by city, Lee County officials, and Cape Christian volunteers.

More than 350 meals were prepared. Hogans Hangout of Clearwater donated 320 turkeys and 150 hams to help fill those plates.

People who attended the distribution were also given $15 gift cards to Walmart to purchase additional food.