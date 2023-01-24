High school graduation ceremonies schedules

Watch Now
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With graduation right around the corner, it is sure to be a busy time for South West Florida families. To make it easier
we have outlined the schedules for the graduating class and their ceremonies.

Friday, May 19, 2023 - Suncoast Arena

  • Gateway High School - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - Alico Arena

  • South Fort Myers High School- 10:00 a.m.
  • East Lee County High School- 2:30 p.m.
  • Riverdale High School- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - Suncoast Arena

  • Island Coast High School - 10:00 a.m.
  • Cypress Lake High School - 2:30 p.m.
  • Mariner High School - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - Caloosa Sound Convention Center

  • Lee Virtual School – 10:00 a.m.
  • Adult and Career Education – 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2023 - Alico Arena

  • Ida Baker High School - 2:30 p.m.
  • Cape Coral High School - 7:00 p.m.

 Sunday, May 21, 2023 - Suncoast Arena at FSW

  • Estero High School - 10:00 a.m.
  • Bonita Springs High School - 2:30 p.m.
  • Dunbar High School - 7:00 p.m.

 Sunday, May 21, 2023 - Hertz Arena

  • Lehigh Senior High School – 10:00 a.m.
  • North Fort Myers High School – 2:30 p.m.
  • Fort Myers High School – 7:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available through each high school as graduation dates get closer. The ceremonies will be live-streamed and links will be made public on the school districts website at https://www.leeschools.net/calendars/high_school_graduation[leeschools.net]

