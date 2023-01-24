High school graduation ceremonies schedules

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — With graduation right around the corner, it is sure to be a busy time for South West Florida families. To make it easier

we have outlined the schedules for the graduating class and their ceremonies.

Friday, May 19, 2023 - Suncoast Arena

Gateway High School - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - Alico Arena

South Fort Myers High School- 10:00 a.m.

East Lee County High School- 2:30 p.m.

Riverdale High School- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - Suncoast Arena

Island Coast High School - 10:00 a.m.

Cypress Lake High School - 2:30 p.m.

Mariner High School - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2023 - Caloosa Sound Convention Center

Lee Virtual School – 10:00 a.m.

Adult and Career Education – 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2023 - Alico Arena

Ida Baker High School - 2:30 p.m.

Cape Coral High School - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2023 - Suncoast Arena at FSW

Estero High School - 10:00 a.m.

Bonita Springs High School - 2:30 p.m.

Dunbar High School - 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 21, 2023 - Hertz Arena

Lehigh Senior High School – 10:00 a.m.

North Fort Myers High School – 2:30 p.m.

Fort Myers High School – 7:00 p.m.