Hertz Arena to host All Ivy hockey showcase with local student athletes

ESTERO, Fla. — Hertz Arena will host the Matterhorn Fit All Ivy Futures Showcase for student athletes to display their ice hockey talent.

The invite-only showcase brings the top performing players from North America across different age groups.

Student athletes will meet with preparatory school and college coaches from some of the nation's top schools, including Cornell, Princeton and Yale.

10 Southwest Florida athletes will attend the event, which begins Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point.

Saturday's welcome reception and coach's round table will be followed by practice and games at Hertz Arena Sunday through Tuesday.