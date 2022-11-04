Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Hertz Arena announces Hurricane Ian Relief Concert

Hertz Arena
Fox 4
Hertz Arena
Posted at 7:34 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 07:34:34-04

ESTERO, Fla. — Yesterday, Hertz Arena announced it will host Boots on the Sand: The Hurricane Ian Relief Concert.

The concert is scheduled for December 1 at 6:30 p.m. and will include headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bryan Kelley of Florida Georgia Line and others to be announced.

Proceeds from the event will be directed to disaster relief efforts through Volunteer Florida and the Community Foundations of Southwest Florida.

Tickets go on sale this Monday, November 7, at 10 a.m. Visit the Hertz Arena website for more information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM