Hertz Arena announces Hurricane Ian Relief Concert

ESTERO, Fla. — Yesterday, Hertz Arena announced it will host Boots on the Sand: The Hurricane Ian Relief Concert.

The concert is scheduled for December 1 at 6:30 p.m. and will include headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bryan Kelley of Florida Georgia Line and others to be announced.

Proceeds from the event will be directed to disaster relief efforts through Volunteer Florida and the Community Foundations of Southwest Florida.

Tickets go on sale this Monday, November 7, at 10 a.m. Visit the Hertz Arena website for more information.