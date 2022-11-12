Help needed at Fort Myers Beach American Legion Post

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Members of American Legion Post 274 on Fort Myers Beach are meeting up tomorrow, November 13, to begin rebuilding the post after Hurricane Ian.

The work is being completed by senior citizens, and the group is in need of volunteers to help with physical labor. Donations are also appreciated.

Post 274 is located at 899 Buttonwood Drive, Fort Myers Beach. Work will begin tomorrow at 9 a.m.

American Legion is the nation's largest veterans' organization dedicated to providing community service to veterans and their families.