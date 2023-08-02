Helicopter door falls from the sky and lands on Fort Myers furniture store rooftop

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating after a helicopter door fell off and landed on the roof of Leaders Furniture of Fort Myers on Cleveland Avenue on Wednesday.

According to the FAA, a door fell off a Messerschmitt-Bölkow-Blohm Bo 105 helicopter when the aircraft was southwest of Page Field Airport in Fort Myers, Florida, around 10 a.m.

The door landed on the roof of a building and the helicopter returned safely to the airport.

Five people were on board and no one was hurt.

Lee County Sheriff's Office and Iona McGregor responded.

No damage was reported to the business.

