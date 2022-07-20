SWAT, bomb squad deployed to Coon Rd. in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators from the Lee County Sheriff's Office have been deployed to an area on Coon Rd., just south of Bayshore Rd., early Wednesday morning.

A tweet from the department shows deputies in tactical gear. A bomb squad unit and SWAT team is on the scene and a drone was deployed, indicating a possible search for a suspect or evidence.

Neighbors reported hearing sirens and seeing police lights as early as 4 a.m.

The department is only confirming an "active scene" at this time.