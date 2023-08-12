Heavenly Biscuit on Fort Myers Beach reopens as food truck

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Saturday morning, Fort Myers Beach favorite Heavenly Biscuit reopened for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant, which once stood at 110 Mango Street, is now returning to the same spot as a food truck.

When Kayla and Tyler Lukesic announced Heavenly Biscuit's return on social media, they received overwhelming support from the Southwest Florida community.

“It means the world,"said Kayla Lukesic. "Honestly, there are no words. I’ll be forever grateful and thankful for everyone. Their love, their support, even the prayers."

After Hurricane Ian, Kayla said, “It took a lot from everybody and for a while there was no hope, and I had to say there has to be hope for people. It has to be there.”

Now, their food truck is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

"This is one of our favorite breakfast spots to come to,” Robert Geringer said.

Robert and his wife Andrea have been customers of the Biscuit for more than five years.

They were among the crowd of locals who arrived bright and early to show their support for the food truck's reopening.

“It always makes you happy to see stuff reopen,” Fort Myers local Jaclyn Kurkimilis said.

The Lukesics said there are no major changes to the menu, but Kayla did rename a few dishes, including one after their son. The signature Special Sandwich and Sinful Cinnamon Rolls are still on the menu.

Before the Lukesics start their morning in the food truck, they prep the ingredients in a commissary kitchen off the island.

Kayla said the return of Heavenly Biscuit shows, "We are Fort Myers strong.”

The Lukesic Family said the restaurant returning to its full capacity is a possibility in the future.