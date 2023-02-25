Heart Hustle Fest in Fort Myers highlights healthy living

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Heart Hustle Health and Wellness Fest & 5k in Fort Myers brought a focus on heart health and physical wellness to the community Saturday.

Heart Hustle at Clemente Park was hosted by Increase the Peach Fitness Studio and Sozo Wellness Center, both Black-owned local businesses. Also in attendance were members of the Southwest Florida Chapter of Jack and Jill of America.

Not only is February Black History Month, but National Heart Health Month. The event highlighted practical, easy solutions to maintain a healthy heart, including physical fitness, balanced nutrition and proper preventative care.

The event also included a tour of a specially curated exhibition by the Lee County Black History Society in the Williams Academy Black History Museum.