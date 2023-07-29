Healthy Lee hosts Sports Expo for families with third to fifth-grade students

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday morning at the Skatium in Fort Myers, families with kids in third through fifth grade participated in Lee Health’s sports expo.

Children could try new sports from basketball, boxing, soccer, skating, hockey, golf, martial arts, wrestling, Zumba, and yoga.

Healthy Lee said their event helps different sports, healthy well-being, and builds self-esteem and teamwork skills.

They also had educational opportunities on sports injuries, pediatrics, and heart health.

Kids ages 10 to 22 could receive a free electrocardiogram as well to learn about their heart health and cardiac symptoms in the future.