Health officials warn of algae bloom at Davis Boat Ramp in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Department of Health is cautioning the public of a blue-green algae bloom in the Caloosahatchee River near the Davis Boat Ramp in Fort Myers.
Blooms have the potential to release toxins, DOH said, and because conditions can change at any time, its important to use caution as though the bloom is toxic.
Residents should take the following precautions:
- Do not drink, swim, wade, water ski or engage in activities that may cause you to come in direct contact with waters where there is a visible bloom.
- Exercise caution when using personal watercraft or boating to avoid stirring up or contacting the algae or the affected water.
- Avoid getting affected water in your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Wash your skin and clothing with soap and water if you have contact with algae or discolored or smelly water.
- Keep pets and livestock away from the waters in this location.
- Eating fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms is safe.
Rinse fish fillets with tap or bottled water, throw out the guts and cook fish well.
- You should not eat shellfish from this location.