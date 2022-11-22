Health officials issue red tide alert for Lighthouse Beach Park in Sanibel

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of red tide blooms.

Officials say the red tide organism, Karenia Brevis, has been observed at very low to high concentrations in Lee County.

An alert level of Red Tide was found at Lighthouse Beach Park in Sanibel after water samples were taken on November 17, 2022.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions: