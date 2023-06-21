Healing Stitches non-profit helps migrants gain documentation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Many migrants are fleeing Florida ahead of new anti-illegal immigration laws that will go into effect on July 1.

The laws coming to Florida require employers to e-verify citizenship of every employee if they have more than 25 workers. Hospitals are now required to ask patient documentation status.

As people will have to navigate these new standards, Healing Stitches is a non-profit helping migrants find a legal pathway to the States, among many other services.

Lucy Garcia is the founder and CEO of Healing Stitches. She started the organization for people like herself.

"When I came to this country, I came undocumented," Garcia said.

Since then, she's gained documentation, helped others do the same, and serviced women with difficult home backgrounds learn English.

Yuridia Rios is one woman who came to America under similar circumstances, looking for a hopeful future. She says she didn't speak a word of English when she first immigrated.

"Growing up in another country you have another mentality, different than when you're here. For example, I wasn't going to school in Mexico."

Both Rios and Garcia say they're thankful for the opportunity to live in this country and for their access to education. Since Rios' immigration, she's become a mother and learned gentile parenting skills from Healing Stitches, sponsored by United Way.

Debbie Devlin is a social worker with Healing Stitches and teaches citizenship class for the organization.

She says one of the most beautiful things about the organization is the opportunity for grassroots connection with people who need one on one help. Devlin says the women and children she encounter are wonderful to work with. Many of the women who have been through budgeting services offered through Healing Stitches are now homeowners, thanks to the program.

