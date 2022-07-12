Head Start Program changes made to help more families

LEE COUNTY, Fla — The Lee County School District is making changes to the Head Start Program to make it easier for families to qualify.

Any family with a child that is receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will now be considered ‘income eligible’ for the Head Start Program. This change was initiated by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The Early Childhood Center is accepting applications Monday through Friday from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Attached here is a pre-application to fill out before arriving.

The following documents will be needed to complete the application:

Proof of age for the child (original birth certificate)

Proof of Income, four weeks of pay stubs for all family members including child support, or a 1040 tax return (2021), (SNAP, TANF, SSI)

Additional Documentation if applicable:

Documentation of disability: Early Head Start requires a copy of the IFSP or IEP. Head Start requires the application ticket.

Custody papers if not the natural parent

Proof of pregnancy is required when applying for Early Head Start