Harns Marsh Middle School and Harry Chapin Food Bank introduce new food pantry to fight food insecurities

LEHIGH ACRES, FLA — Hundreds of families at one middle school in Lehigh Acres come back on Fridays to be ready for the weekend.

Not to pick up more books but more basics.

Fox 4 got a chance to visit Harns Marsh Middle School as it is now a pickup point for the Harry Chapin Food Bank to try and fight the constant battle against food insecurity.

Lee County Schools cover the cost of breakfast and lunch for its nearly one thousand students. At Harns Marsh Middle School in Lehigh Acres, the principal hundreds of families do need help and a new food pantry in place is a real benefit.

“This is just going to help us extend that,” Alex Dworzanski, Harns Marsh Middle School Principal said.

He says Harns Marsh families, and even staff members can just visit the Hungry Bull - The new food pantry on the 2nd floor.

“That way we're sure that all of our staff also are well taken care of in these tough economic times,” Dworzanski said.

Leaders with the Harry Chapin Food Bank said there are now 15 food pantries in Lee County schools for people to use. 15 out of the district’s 118 schools.

“We find any time we can go into a school and open a pantry like this, it just makes the entire school function that much better,” Richard Leber, President and CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank said.

Leber says this will help keep food stocked for up to 100 families registered for each school food pantry.

“I hope we can continue to do it, every little bit helps,” School Staff Member said.

While school is out on Saturdays, the food bank has a distribution point setup – each week – here at Harns Marsh for anyone who needs food.

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m, people can drive up and get a box.