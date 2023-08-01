LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Harner takes over as Lee County Manager on Tuesday.

Commissioners named Harner, who formerly was Deputy County Manager, to fill the role on June 6. They voted on June 20 to approve a five-year contract.

“I’m excited to begin working with our new County Manager, Dave Harner.

Harner served as Deputy County Manager since February 2019 and has 32 years with Lee County.

Harner served as director of Parks & Recreation beginning in 2012 and more recently as Assistant County Manager since 2015.

Harner is the ninth Lee County Manager to be appointed.

Roger Desjarlais announced his retirement on June 1.