Habitat for Humanity Women Build campaign

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Habitat for Humanity volunteers were in Cape Corla this morning kicking off the 2023 Women Build campaign.

The majority-female volunteer crew was building a new Habitat house alongside the future homeowner, Sarah Broomfield, a single mom of two

"It's very motivational," said Broomfield. "When you're a single mom with two kids... you won't give up because you want the best for you and your family."

The build was part of Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties’ 13th annual Women Build campaign. Today was the first wall-raising event of 2023.

"Women Build is a time of the year at Habitat where we really focus on empowering women," said Habitat volunteer Mollie Wise. "We fundraise and work shoulder-to-shoulder with them to help them achieve their dream of affordable and safe homeownership."

According to Habitat, there is a critical need for affordable housing among female-headed households. Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry is building 52 affordable homes for female-led families this year.

During the 2023 campaign, Habitat hopes to raise the $400,000 needed to build those homes.

"I was nervous at first, but got used to it," said Broomfield. "It was very easy. They work with you through everything, they teach you everything the right way. They have some great workers through Habitat. It's a great thing to do."