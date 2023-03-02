Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Gulfside Twelve construction progressing on Fort Myers Beach

New luxury residence going in at the old Carousel Inn location
Gulfside Twelve, the 12-unit luxury development debuting on Estero Island this summer, has moved into the next phase of its construction - demolishing the old Carousel Beach Motel. The beachfront site of the former structure, which suffered irreparable damage from Hurricane Ian, will serve as the site of the remaining eight units which start at $4.1M.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 07:33:03-05

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A ribbon cutting ceremony is being held on Thursday to celebrate the first phase of a new luxury residence in Fort Myers Beach.

Gulfside Twelve is being built in the same location as the old Carousel Inn.

Gulfside Twelve

The Inn was damaged and closed down after Hurricane Ian, but demolishing the inn has been the plan all along.

The Developers bought out the property before the hurricane.

The Carousel Inn, which was a piece of FMB history has been demolished.

Gulfside Twelve will have 12 luxury units each starting at $4.1 million dollars.

The first units are slated to open by the summer of 2023.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 9:30 a.m. with the developers and area dignitaries to offer a first public glimpse at the project.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM