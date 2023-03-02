Gulfside Twelve construction progressing on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A ribbon cutting ceremony is being held on Thursday to celebrate the first phase of a new luxury residence in Fort Myers Beach.

Gulfside Twelve is being built in the same location as the old Carousel Inn.

The Inn was damaged and closed down after Hurricane Ian, but demolishing the inn has been the plan all along.

The Developers bought out the property before the hurricane.

The Carousel Inn, which was a piece of FMB history has been demolished.

Gulfside Twelve will have 12 luxury units each starting at $4.1 million dollars.

The first units are slated to open by the summer of 2023.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Thursday, March 2 at 9:30 a.m. with the developers and area dignitaries to offer a first public glimpse at the project.