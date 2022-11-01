Gulf Coast Landfill to temporarily reopen to accept storm debris

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A disused landfill will temporarily reopen as Lee County continues to look for ways to dispose of Hurricane Ian storm debris.

Commissioners voted Tuesday to utilize the Gulf Coast Landfill as a debris disposal site.

Waste Management will operate the site, which closed in 2007, and is located near the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and State Road 82.

City leaders say reopening the landfill will minimize travel distance for debris-hauling trucks. It will be used only for the disposal of debris, and not for household garbage or horticulture waste.

WM will build berms to minimize the sight of the piles from the general public. Operating hours are promised to be in daylight only to minimize inconvenience to neighbors.

Other disposal sites will continue to be used as well.

Waste Management and the county estimate the landfill could be used for 18 to 24 months. The two organizations will hold several neighborhood meetings to answer questions of any nearby residents:

