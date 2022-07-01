Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Gulf Coast Humane Society finishes renovations; normal adoption hours to resume

Kitty!.jpg
Gulf Coast Humane Society
Gulf Coast Humane Society’s (GCHS) renovations to its lobby and cat areas are officially complete. Starting July 5, there will be no appointments required to see and adopt shelter animals.
Kitty!.jpg
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 15:14:53-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gulf Coast Humane Society’s (GCHS) renovations to its lobby and cat areas are officially complete. Starting July 5, there will be no appointments required to see and adopt shelter animals.

Renovation.jpg
Gulf Coast Humane Society’s (GCHS) renovations to its lobby and cat areas are officially complete.

GCHS has been undergoing renovations since early June through Rescue Rebuild and funding from Greater Good Charities.

Executive director for GCHS, Gary Willoughby, said the renovations were very needed.

“The new look really has opened up and brightened the lobby and the cat area,” Willoughby said. “We are now ready to resume our normal adoption hours and welcome the public to stop in and see the improvements.”

Renovation 3.jpg
“The new look really has opened up and brightened the lobby and the cat area,” Willoughby said. “We are now ready to resume our normal adoption hours and welcome the public to stop in and see the improvements.”

GCHS is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is open on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rescue Rebuild will be back to GCHS to renovate the Canine Cove Kennels.

For details on animals up for adoption, go to the GCHS website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4