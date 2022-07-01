Gulf Coast Humane Society finishes renovations; normal adoption hours to resume

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Gulf Coast Humane Society’s (GCHS) renovations to its lobby and cat areas are officially complete. Starting July 5, there will be no appointments required to see and adopt shelter animals.

GCHS has been undergoing renovations since early June through Rescue Rebuild and funding from Greater Good Charities.

Executive director for GCHS, Gary Willoughby, said the renovations were very needed.

“The new look really has opened up and brightened the lobby and the cat area,” Willoughby said. “We are now ready to resume our normal adoption hours and welcome the public to stop in and see the improvements.”

GCHS is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is open on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Rescue Rebuild will be back to GCHS to renovate the Canine Cove Kennels.

For details on animals up for adoption, go to the GCHS website.