Gulf Coast Humane Society Cove Kennels are getting renovations

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Renovations of the Rescue Rebuild of Greater Good Charities at the Gulf Coast Humane Society Cove Kennels are underway.

On Monday volunteers helped hand out over 1,000 pounds of pet food to families.

The Greater Good Charities has donated over 15,000 pounds of pet food, which will be distributed throughout the community to families, food pantries, and non-profit organizations.

Renovations on the Cove Kennels will take around two weeks, which will limit the number of animals GCHS can take in. GCHS will remain open with its regular hours throughout the renovations.

visit www.gulfcoasthumanesociety.org to see the adoptable shelter animals.