Gulf Coast Human Society hosts emergency pet food pantry

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Gulf Coast Human Society is hosting a disaster relief pet food pantry today at at 5781 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

GCHS is working with the Lee County Game Room Association and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Cruelty Task Force for the event.

Free dog and cat food, kitty litter and other pet supplies will be available for those in need.

GCHS has distributed over one ton worth of pet food since Hurricane Ian hit.

For more information on assistance or how to help, visit their website.