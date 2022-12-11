Group comes together for holidays in Dunbar community

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A holiday of hope for the southwest Florida community as a group came together today to make sure thousands of families will have a great Christmas in the Dunbar community especially after experiencing all the devastation from Hurricane Ian.

Andrea Taylor came out for one reason on Saturday.

“I came out here today just to see what the community was doing as far as the holiday and I really appreciate you guys giving back to the City of Fort Myers you’re making a lot of kids happy.”

Taylor along with plenty of other families came out today for the third annual giveaway and concert. It is meant to help more than 2,000 families with toys, free food, live music, and plenty of resources.

And for organizers say it was the right time and right place to host this event.

Mikhail Scott says “We decided to come to Fort Myers this year which was traditionally taking place in Sarasota because our team has been here over the last three months in southwest Florida supporting Hurricane Ian's response, we specialize in things like emergency management health and human services in the community so this is just an extension of our mission to make sure we serve the community.