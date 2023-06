FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The groundbreaking of the new Big Carlos Pass Bridge happened Thursday morning. Fox 4 was live on the scene.

The new bridge will be built alongside the existing bridge, allowing motorists to continue to have access to the old bridge throughout the construction.

When it's completed, it will include one travel lane in each direction, bicycle lanes, a 6-foot-wide sidewalk along the north side of Estero Blvd.and a 10-foot shared use path along the south side of Estero Blvd.