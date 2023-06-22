Groundbreaking ceremony for the Slipaway Food Truck Park and Marina

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Construction is set to begin on the Slipaway Food Truck Park and Marina in Cape Coral Thursday morning.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The park is at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge, right along the Caloosahatchee River.

10 food trucks will be able to station there at a time and people can visit by car or boat.

A project partner tells Fox 4 it will be a one-of-a-kind destination for events and festivals in the area.

The developers are still waiting on a permit from the city, but the project is expected to finish by the end of 2024.

