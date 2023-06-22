Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Groundbreaking ceremony for the Slipaway Food Truck Park and Marina

Construction is set to begin on the Slipaway Food Truck Park and Marina in Cape Coral Thursday morning.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 06:53:48-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Construction is set to begin on the Slipaway Food Truck Park and Marina in Cape Coral Thursday morning.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The park is at the foot of the Cape Coral Bridge, right along the Caloosahatchee River.

10 food trucks will be able to station there at a time and people can visit by car or boat.

A project partner tells Fox 4 it will be a one-of-a-kind destination for events and festivals in the area.

The developers are still waiting on a permit from the city, but the project is expected to finish by the end of 2024.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!