Greenwave Softball looks for repeat in state title race

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A district title, and the road to the state championship game is the motivation for these star studded Greenwaves.

"In Fort Myers there is a long tradition," said head coach Dan Mills.

And he's right about that.

The Greenwaves are fresh off a state title run.

But every year, new challenges emerge.

But these girls fought hard, and believe they're right around the corner from a repeat.

"Pretty much every play is so important," said Senior Julia Knowler. "We had a rough middle season, but I think we're coming back and no errors. I think we'll make it states pretty easy."

For some of these seniors, that 2017 state title stuck with them.

Finally, being able to capture one for themselves.

"I think it was a lot of pressure because, my older sister was on that team. It was definitely like, don't mess this up," said Senior Emma O'Connell. "You guys still have a lot of work to do. I think all of us know that we have a lot of work to do and we're already the #1 school in the city and we just gotta go up to Clearmont and prove that there."

This team has worked hard... and proven themselves.

So they don't want to have to wait another 4 years for a state title.