Greenwave march across the pond for London New Year's Day Parade

Lederian Townsend
Posted at 4:58 PM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 16:58:47-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers High School Marching Band made a trip across the Atlantic to march in the 2023 London New Year's Day Parade.

The band got the initiation last year.

This is the third time the Greenwave will march in London.

Band director, Lederian Townsend tells Fox 4 that the band became "hungrier" after Hurricane Ian ripped through the community.

He also thanked Southwest Florida for support "pre-Ian, during Ian and post-Ian.'

You can catch The Greenwaves' performance Sunday, at 7 A.M.

