Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce gives update on tourism after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon on Wednesday morning, bringing an update on how they plan to bring in tourism after Hurricane Ian.

Various topics that will take place during the luncheon will be updates on the current tourism landscape, as well as news branding and marketing ideas that could draw in tourism throughout the Fort Myers area.

The organization plans to have the Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau’s very own marketing director Brian Ososky represents Fort Myers islands, beaches, and neighborhoods.

Ososky handles the development of all creative work while evaluating the technology and social media platforms; creating innovative strategies that enhance marketing and branding efforts online.

In addition to the Chamber of Commerce, the organization has served and continues to serve Lee County and surrounding areas since 1989, providing solutions and serving over 725 professionals and businesses as an imperative leader for the growing economy in the area.

The luncheon will take place on Wednesday, January 18th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Hotel on 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive in Estero.

Tickets for the event are $25.00 for chamber members and $35.00 for future members.