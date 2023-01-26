Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Great City Schools holds leadership classes for superintendents

Lee County Schools Emblem
WFTX
Lee County Schools Emblem
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 12:59:43-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Council of Great City Schools has chosen Chief of Staff Michael Ramirez to teach a leadership class for aspiring superintendents. The program will be over the span of eight months and will cover topics from academics, finances, and school board relations.

Michael Ramirez.jpeg

Chief Ramirez and the other participants did not have to apply but were recommended through a rigorous selection process.

Ramirez spent three years as a Deputy Superintendent for Denver Public Schools in Colorado and spent 24 years as a teacher and administrator in Broward County and Miami-Dade County before joining the district.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM