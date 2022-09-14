Grand opening of new Senior Medical Center in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A new medical center in Fort Myers will provide best-in-class healthcare to thousands of senior citizens in the area.

The Dedicated Senior Medical Center Fort Myers Boardwalk location will offer affordable healthcare to underserved seniors in Southwest Florida.

Dedicated is part of ChenMed, a privately owned medical company that provides personalized health care to Medicare-eligible seniors. ChenMed currently operates over 100 facilities in 13 states.

The grand opening of the center was held today, with Mayor Kevin Anderson in attendance for the official ribbon-cutting. The event also included a live DJ, prizes and free food, followed by tours of the facility.

A second facility is set to open within the next few weeks.