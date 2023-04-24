Grand opening of Lee Community Healthcare Office in Dunbar

FORT MYERS, Florida — The new Lee Health Clinic is set to reopen in Dunbar on Tuesday, 3 blocks away from the older facility that was damaged due to Hurricane Ian.

Leaders with Lee Health say the new facility will help to better serve the community.

"The sense of a fresh start it’s such a great thing just being part of something new, something fresh," says Pastor Quay Crenshaw who was at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

That fresh start kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday to mark the official re-opening of the Lee Health medical center. The ceremony took place at the medical center's new location is at 3637 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

"This means so much to the community knowing that they can get free and reduced healthcare just as everyone said today this is going to be monumental," adds Crenshaw.

The new clinic will be home to 10 additional exam rooms that Lee Health says will be available to everyone.

"We have people who just don’t have the insurance, they don’t have transportation and they need healthcare just as much as other people," says Dr. James Belcher.

Many patients had to use a mobile unit that was put into place, after the old building was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

"Certain areas of town don't get the best that we have to offer. Lee comes in and not only builds out this place, but better than any other offices I’ve seen," says Belcher. "So this is a way for Lee to get in communities where they need us."

Lee Health leaders on Monday said -- regardless of income or having insurance, the Dunbar Medical Office is ready to serve all who come in the door.

