Grand opening for Fire Station 12 in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A grand opening of Fire Station 12 at 2129 Chiquita Boulevard is set for Wednesday afternoon in Cape Coral.

Mayor Gunter, Councilmember Welsh, and Fire Chief Lamb will all be in attendance.

The city says the response district for Fire Station 12 incorporates areas previously covered by Stations 4, 6, and 8 and services a population of over 20,000.

They expect to respond to 2,500 emergency calls annually.

The new station will improve response times in the west-central area of Cape Coral.

“A fire doubles in size every 30 seconds, or imagine having difficulty breathing. In an emergency, every second counts,” said Fire Chief Ryan W. Lamb, “The addition of Fire Station 12 will greatly reduce response times to residents in this quickly growing community.”