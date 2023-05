LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County high school graduation ceremonies get underway Friday and run through Sunday.

Gateway High School hosts their graduation tonight starting at 7:00 p.m.

The rest are on Saturday and Sunday and you can see the full schedule listed below.

Saturday, May 20, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023

Livestreams are available for all graduation ceremonies by clicking on the School District of Lee County website.