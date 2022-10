FORT MYERS, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is at Punta Rassa Condominiums in Fort Myers on Tuesday, October 11th to provide an update on recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.

Governor Ron DeSantis

Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie

Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue

WATCH NOW | Governor Ron DeSantis

Fox 4 Live Weather

Weather information will appear in the player until the Live Event gets underway.