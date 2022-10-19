Governor DeSantis announces Sanibel Causeway reopening to residents

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announces in a press conference that the Sanibel Causeway is reopening at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday to residents.

This is 10 days ahead of the original date set by the Florida Department of Transportation and two days ahead of the revised date of October 21, 2022.

Governor DeSantis says there were more than100 crews and 36,000 work hours required to make the repairs.

FDOT says this will allow residents, business owners, and others to return to the island to begin the recovery process.

FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie says barge missions will continue in order to make sure supplies and what is needed gets to the island in a timely manner.

The governor was joined by Senate President-Designate Kathleen Passidomo, FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie, FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue, and Sanibel Island Mayor Holly Smith.

WATCH NOW: Governor DeSantis Sanibel Causeway Reopens