Governor DeSantis announces $11.9 million bridge loan for Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the town of Fort Myers Beach will get an $11.9 million interest-free bridge loan for operational expenses because of the impact of Hurricane Ian on the Town’s tax revenues and governmental operations.

This loan is designed to cover operational expenses until additional funding from sources such as FEMA is received. The Local Government Emergency Bridge Loan Program is managed by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO).

Operational expenses covered by the loan are associated with continuing, expanding, or modifying local governmental operations to meet disaster-related needs and include costs such as, but not limited to, staff salaries and payroll.