Governor DeSantis: All school districts in the state to reopen next week

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announces all school districts to reopen in the state by Tuesday, Oct. 18.

He says The School District of Lee County was really hit hard, but they feel everything will be ready by next week.

The state has worked to get power restored to the schools, obtained portable classrooms, and checked transportation routes before returning to the classroom.

Gov. DeSantis Announces All School Districts to Reopen by Oct. 18th https://t.co/jPwHdKqsgr — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 13, 2022

Facility crews from as far as Miami Dade worked within the district to get the schools ready for students, faculty, and workers in the county.

Dr. Christopher Bernier said just last week to give them some time and patience.

He said it was in need of infrastructure and the biggest thing they are waiting on is air quality tests to allow the schools to reopen.

In order for students to return to school, the location must meet nine safety criteria and the following schools will be open to students on Monday, October 17, 2022:

Bonita Springs Elementary

Bonita Springs Middle

Colonial Elementary

Diplomat Elementary

Franklin Park Elementary

Gulf Elementary

Fort Myers Middle

Orange River Elementary

Orangewood Elementary

Three Oaks Elementary

Tice Elementary

Trafalgar Elementary School

Tropic Isles Elementary

The District will give daily updates with the start date of schools as they meet the nine safety criteria.