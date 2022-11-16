Governor, DEO secretary to speak in Matlacha

Fox 4 Live Weather

Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak Wednesday morning in Matlacha, his press office has announced.

Ron DeSantis will speak with DEO Secretary Dane Eagle and Senate President Designate Kathleen Passidomo at a 10:30 a.m. engagement in Matlacha.

The specific topic of discussion is generally not revealed until moments before the event begins.