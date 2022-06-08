Gov. DeSantis to speak at Fort Myers Beach

Fox 4 Live Event

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be making a speaking appearance Wednesday in Fort Myers Beach.

According to a notice from his press office, the governor will speak at 10:30 a.m. at Doc Ford's Rum Bar & Grille on Fisherman's Wharf.

Joining the governor will be Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wes Brooks.

Fox 4 has a crew attending the event; look for updates within this story and on Fox 4 Morning News.