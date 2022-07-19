Gov. DeSantis awards $4.2 million to Lee County Port through Job Growth Fund

Lee County Port Authority receives $4.2 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund awarded by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The money will go to improving Chamberlin Parkway at the Southwest Florida International Airport. It will help improve travelers' access to terminals and increase access to commercial development sites on the north sides of the airport.

Watch the announcement here.

“Since July 2021, my administration has invested $87 million in Florida communities through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to support projects that make strong impacts. These investments support future growth for Florida communities and create new opportunities for residents.” Governor Ron DeSantis

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is a program designed to grow economic development that promotes public infrastructure and workforce training in Florida.

The proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida, Inc. and Governor DeSantis chooses the ones that seem to fit the needs of the state best.

DEO and EFI are accepting proposals until funding has been awarded, for more information click here.