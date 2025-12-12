Gov. Desantis appoints Patricia Petrosky to Lee County Board of County Commissioners

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Patricia "Trish" Petrosky to the Lee County Board of County Commissioners.

According to the Governor's Office Petrosky currently works as an Executive Assistant at Evangelical Christian School.

She previously served as a Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Estero and was a member of the Naples Area Board of Realtors and the Bonita Estero Realtors Association.

Petrosky attended Palm Beach State College and is currently working toward her bachelor's degree from Liberty University.

Petrosky will fill the vacant seat left by the passing of Mike Greenwell. Greenwell died back in October after a battle with thyroid cancer. Greenwell was appointed to be the district 5 commissioner in 2022.



District 5 covers North Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres.

https://www.leegov.com/PublishingImages/Area%20Maps/CommissionDistricts.pdf

A Lee County Commissioner serves a four-year term. Board member's terms are staggered such that there is an election for County Commissioners' seast every two years, always on an even-numbered year.

Districts 1,3 and 5 held on presidential years.

The election for this seat will be in 2026.

According to the Lee County Government website the last woman commissioner was Tammy Hall who served from 2004 to 2013. Tammy was named Commission Chairwoman in 2006 and 2010. But according to the Justice department she plead guilty to wire fraud in 2013.

Hall could have served several years in prison, but only spent 6 months behind bars.

We have reached out to Patricia Petrosky for comment and are still waiting to hear back.

