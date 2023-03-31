Google tip leads to prison sentence for child porn

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Punta Gorda man was sentenced for possession of child pornography.

Jeffrey Edward Fontenot, 40, was found guilty and sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison for computer pornography and possession of child pornography.

He was also designated a sexual predator.

According to the State Attorney's Office, The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office received three Cyber-Tip Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported by Google Inc.

The report contained files believed to be child sexual exploitation material that was being transmitted by a person using the screen name of Jeffrey Fontenot.

Google also provided an email address and cell phone number associated with the account, which also linked to the defendant.

Numerous images and videos of child pornography were found stored in his Google Photos.

Fontenot was then arrested.