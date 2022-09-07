Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Goodwill to host Southwest Florida's largest job and resource fair

Goodwill Southwest Florida logo.jpg
Goodwill
Goodwill Southwest Florida logo.jpg
Posted at 12:08 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 12:08:36-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida is hosting its biggest job and resource fair yet.

Goodwill SWFL, Career Source SWFL and Next Level Church are working together to sponsor the event. Over 60 vendors will be attending, including 40 employers and 20 community resources.

Some of the employers hiring include Arthrex, Bealls, Goodwill, Lowe’s and Walmart.

The job and resource fair is tomorrow, September 8, at the Next Level Church East Location in Fort Myers. The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

All jobseekers and those in need of community resources are encouraged to attend. More information is available on the Goodwill SWFL Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Jennifer Hudson Show - Coming Sept 12