Goodwill sponsoring job fair in Fort Myers tomorrow

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Goodwill is sponsoring a job fair on Thursday, June 30 in Fort Myers that many employers and community resources are planning to attend.

Some of the employers planning to attend are:

-Amazon

-Broadway Palm

-CHS

-City of Fort Myers

-Coca-Cola

-Colonial Life

-Crystal Clean

-Global Strategies LLC

-HireQuest Direct

-Home Instead

-Hope Healthcare

-HPC Navigators Health Planning Council

-Jiffy Lube

-Lane

-Lee Health

-Publix

-Lutheran Services Florida

-Office Pride Commercial Cleaning Services

-People Ready

-Radiology Regional

-SalusCare

-Shalimare Inc.

-Fort Myers Police Department

Some of the community resources planning to attend are:

-Fort Myers Technical College

-Cape Coral Technical College

-Dress For Success SW Florida

-Freedom Health

-FutureMakers Coalition

-Lee County Elections

-Vocational Rehabilitation

-LeeTran

-Hodges University

The event will take place at Next Level Church (12400 Plantation Road, Fort Myers, FL 33966). It will start at 10:00 a.m. and end at 2:00 p.m.