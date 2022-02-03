Watch
Good samaritan helps Cape Coral firefighters with garbage truck fire

Cape Coral Fire Department
Posted at 1:56 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 13:56:40-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A good samaritan helped firefighters contain a garbage truck fire in the Sandoval community.

Firefighters said it happened around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived they found a Waste Pro truck on fire plus a man who was trying to help.

Officials say, Andrew Gonzalez, a concerned citizen who was hosing down the truck when firefighters arrived, got a community recognition coin for his actions.

No one was hurt and Waste Pro cleaned up the trash that had to be dumped on the roadway.

