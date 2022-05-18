Golf club theft suspect identified

FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE 5/19: Crime Stoppers says an anonymous tip led to the identification of 34-year-old Kevin Sanchez in connection with this case. There is no word on an arrest at this time.

Our original reporting continues below:

An unidentified man stole a $1200 set of golf clubs from Golf World on North Tamiami Trail.

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the same man has been to the Golf World location four times in the last three weeks. He was also seen at the Golf & Casual Shop on South Cleveland Avenue.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers said the man in the photos may have used a U-Haul box truck and a U-Haul pick-up truck at the time of the crime.

If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or visit the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers website.