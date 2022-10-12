Watch Now
Gladiolus Food Pantry serves those in need

Alexandra Rangel
Posted at 10:52 AM, Oct 12, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla.  — The Gladiolus Food Pantry serving in the Harlem Heights community.

Right now they have people from across the country coming to help.

They have canned and packaged food, hot meals, cleaning supplies, pet food, and toiletries.

It is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Gladiolus Food Pantry can use your support either by donating online or volunteering your time.

