Giving Tuesday is back! Find some local organizations that are participating

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After a week of being thankful, many are carrying it into December this Giving Tuesday.

Across the world, millions are donating money or time to those in need, like here in our community.

Angela Melvin, Founder of Valerie's House, says this is the time of year when they see the most donations coming in for their cause. She says its also the time they need it most, with grieving the loss of a family member at a high during the holidays.

Valerie's House has a goal of $50,000 this Giving Tuesday with a $25,000 match. Melvin says they are already more than halfway there in less than 24 hours.

"Giving Tuesday is a phenomenon," said Melvin. "We didn't really know what to think about Giving Tuesday years ago when it launched. We know there's a lot of noise out there but we also have had specific donors and supporters reach out and say that they really love Giving Tuesday and that for them it's a reminder and it might be the only time that they give that year."

Giving Tuesday lasts until midnight on Wednesday, December 4.

St Matthew's House is also participating in Giving Tuesday. Click here for their donation website.

For Valerie House's Giving Tuesday donation website,click here.