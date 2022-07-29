Gigi's Playhouse celebrates five years of helping families with down syndrome

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A non-profit in Lee County is changing the way the world views down syndrome.

At Gigi’s Playhouse, they're redefining what it means for people living with down syndrome.

“I figured if I start off the journey thinking she’s not going to do stuff, then she won’t. But if I start off thinking she will, she will.”

For Samantha Nunez, her life changed when her daughter — Sophia — was diagnosed with the condition.

“I knew it was going to be different," said Nunez. "She was my first child so not only was I a new mom, but I had all of these people telling me all these different things that she wasn’t going to do and I just didn’t believe it.”

So that’s when Nunez did some of her own research.

“I joined a Facebook group, ran by a woman named Angela and she was going through the same things I was going through. So we got together and she sent out a note to everybody and said, ‘Hey, let’s start a Gigi’s Playhouse.”

What they started was a mission helping everyone achieve their highest potential.

"We have programs that focus on growth and fine motor coordination. Those are really important issues for individuals with down syndrome because they have low muscle tone.”

Pam Garrett has been working at Gigi’s since they first opened.

“For the student who learns and the tutor it’s so rewarding to see that progress,” says Garrett, a program and volunteer coordinator.

She’s seen the benefits of their designed programs firsthand. Programs that are made possible by donors whose names adorn the walls of the learning center.

"Fundraising allows us to have free programs because everything here is free to parents," said Garrett. "That’s my favorite thing to say to parents. They’ll say do you take my insurance? We don’t need your insurance, everything here is free.”

Gigi’s was recently selected by the united way for a grant that will fund a new fitness program for babies and toddlers. They plan to have that ready by January. In the meantime, they’ll continue doing what they do best.

"She jumped for the first time here and she ran for the first time here," said Nunez. "Not only has Gigi’s changed my life and my daughter’s, I know we’re changing lives every single day here.”

Gigi’s Playhouse will be celebrating its 5th anniversary today at 5:30. You can learn more information about the learning center online right here.